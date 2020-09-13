Flood Sweeps Away Two Children, Displaces Families In Lagos

The incident occurred at about 8:00pm at Oyebanjo Street, Ketu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2020

Residents of Alapere area of Lagos on Saturday recorded another tragedy as two yet-to-be-identified children were swept away as people battled flood after a downpour that lasted for hours and submerged many parts of the area.

The incident occurred at about 8:00pm at Oyebanjo Street, Ketu.

File Photo

While the rain forced some residents to stay indoors, a few others suffered personal tragedies as the downpour and flooding led to destruction of properties.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency in a situation report on Sunday said a search operation was ongoing to find the missing children.

LASEMA’s Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, noted that it was discovered that the children were missing around 8:00pm on Saturday.

He said, “The agency received distress calls concerning the above. On arrival at the scene of the incident it was discovered that, around 8:00pm, two children had been caught up by floodwater.

“A joint team of responders comprising agency responders, LASG Fire Service and LASAMBUS was at the scene.

“The agency’s tiger team commenced a search and rescue operation along the path of the floodwater.

“Initial observations revealed a sloping topography with a direct channel of drain water into the canal. This has proven to be rather challenging to navigate. Rescue operation remains ongoing.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc In Ondo City
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Residents Of Delta State Community Alarmed Over Toxic Waste Dump, Accuse Leadership Of N5.5m Compromise
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Nigerian Aviation Authority Warns Pilots Of Poor Visibility Due To Harmattan Dust Haze
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment UN Warns: Plastics In Oceans Will Be More Than Aquatic Animals By 2050
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Lagos To Shut Third Mainland Bridge From Wednesday To Sunday
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Schools, Farmlands, Worship Centres Destroyed As Flood Takes Over Bayelsa Communities
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Former NDDC MD Forfeits N250m To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Fast Drifting To Failed, Badly Divided State Under Buhari –Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Police Vow To Deal With Nigerian Students Planning Protest Against Fuel Hike, Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Mobile Phone Snatchers Stab Physiotherapist To Death In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abiola’s Sons Sue Lagos Police Commissioner Over Unlawful Detention, Demand N100m Compensation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Returning Nigerian Ladies From Saudi Beg Government To Wave COVID-19 Repeat Test Fee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Broke Into My House, Stole N280,000, Says Barber
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Falana Drags Kano Government To African Commission Over Death Sentence On Musician For Blasphemy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Lawmakers Sue Malami, Mohammed, NBC Over New Broadcasting Code
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SERAP Sues Lawan, Gbajabiamila For Concealing Reports On Corruption Probe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad