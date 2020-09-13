INEC Official Known For Conducting ‘Violent, Fraudulent Elections’ Deployed To Edo To Oversee Governorship Poll

A source told SaharaReporters that Arab-Shehu was deliberately posted to Edo by the INEC Chairman despite the fact that he rigged election in favour of the APC in Kano State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2020

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has approved the deployment of five Resident Electoral Commissioners to Edo ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Among those posted to Edo is Kano State REC, Prof Riskuwa Shehu, known to have conducted one of the most violent and fraudulent governorship elections in Nigeria.

Shehu was also involved in the November 16 Kogi State governorship election.

Riskuwa Shehu

Recall that the 2019 governorship election in Kano supervised by Arab-Shehu was marred by violence and fraud in which about 10 people were reportedly killed.

Few days before polls, a video showing the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Abbas, describing the election as “do or die” went viral on the Internet.

In the short video, the party chairman also assured supporters that his party would provide maximum protection for members even if it means ensuring the dismissal of police officers who try to restore order.

Despite widespread reports of violence in the election, Arab-Shehu declared the governorship candidate of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, winner of the governorship election.

Ganduje had earlier lost the first election held on March 9 by about 26,000 votes, but his total votes in the two polls put him ahead of his main challenger --  candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party -- Abba Yusuf.

Thugs, many of whom donned tags of the APC, attacked journalists covering the exercise.

A source told SaharaReporters that Arab-Shehu was deliberately posted to Edo by the INEC Chairman despite the fact that he rigged election in favour of the APC in Kano State.

“He was posted there for a reason, he is the mastermind of violent rigging of Kano rereun election, in which women were raped and opposition voters prevented from casting their votes. 

"Prof Mahmud Yakubu deliberately posted him to Edo despite the compromising fact that Ganduje is leading APC’s campaign. This is a man that is widely known to be partisan and close to Ganduje,” the source said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption DSS Invites Activist For Exposing Multi-billion Naira Fraud In Kastina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Group Condemns Sowore's Restriction To Abuja, Threat To Mailafia
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Fast Drifting To Failed, Badly Divided State Under Buhari –Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SERAP Sues Lawan, Gbajabiamila For Concealing Reports On Corruption Probe
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption HEDA Urges ICPC To Probe Alleged Corruption In Asaba Technical College
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion N-Power Volunteers At Crossroads By Mathew Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption DSS Invites Activist For Exposing Multi-billion Naira Fraud In Kastina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigerian Government Moves To Ban Packaging, Sale Of Alcohol In Sachet, Small Bottles
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Divided As Malami Weakens Nigerian Bar Association Powers In New Gazette
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Group Condemns Sowore's Restriction To Abuja, Threat To Mailafia
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Falana Drags Kano Government To African Commission Over Death Sentence On Musician For Blasphemy
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Fast Drifting To Failed, Badly Divided State Under Buhari –Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Health Workers Declare Nationwide Strike Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Mobile Phone Snatchers Stab Physiotherapist To Death In Kano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad