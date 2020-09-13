Only JSS 3, SSS 2 Students Will Resume September 21, Says Lagos Government

The Lagos State Government has said that public and private schools in the state would resume on September 21, with JSS 3 and SSS 2 students returning to the classrooms first, before students in other levels.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement by Head, Public Affairs of the ministry, Kayode Abayomi, on Sunday.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The commissioner assured parents that announcements for the reopening of the other classes would be announced soon.

The statement reads, “This phased approach to opening will enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.

“The present JSS 3 and SSS 2 students in public schools in the State are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020. The resumption will permit the present JSS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination organised by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

“The resumption will also afford the present SSS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SSS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the State Examination Board.”