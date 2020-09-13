Police Vow To Deal With Nigerian Students Planning Protest Against Fuel Hike, Electricity Tariff

Members of the National Association of Nigerians Students, South-West Zone D, had given the Nigerian Government five days ultimatum, which expires on Sunday, to reverse the hike in the prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2020

The police have threatened to deal with Nigerian students planning protest in Ogun State over the hike in petrol prices and electricity tariffs.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. 

IGP Mohammed Adamu

The students vowed to embark on massive protest across South-West states if government failed to reverse its decision.

But Oyeyemi warned the students to desist from the action, saying the command would not allow any group to hold residents to ransom.

He said, “The decision by any group of students to embark on protest over recent increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs is unwarranted and therefore unacceptable to the Ogun State Police Command as it was only on the 8th of September, that is in less than a week now, that NANS executives carried out a protest in Abeokuta over the same issues.

“Consequently, the deliberate and selfishly designed violence-oriented protest planned for Monday 14th September, 2020, is not approved by the Ogun state Police Command, and will be resisted vehemently.

“No group will be allowed to perpetually hold the entire good people of Ogun state in perpetual fear of violence and harm to their persons and property.

“Olawale and his group are hereby advised in their own interest to drop their plan to block any highway in the state, and thereby cause confusion, disturbances and public apprehension. The law is not on their side on this.”

The PPRO added that officers and men of the command had been put on alert in view of the protest.

SaharaReporters, New York

