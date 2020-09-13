President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari’s praise singer, Dauda Kahutu popularly known as Rarara, has received not less than N57m to release a new song in favour of the President.

Kahutu got the funds less than 48 hours after asking for money to release a song in favour of the President.

The singer, who was in 2019 appointed as National Director of Music for the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee, on Friday in a video on social media solicited funds, asking each person to donate N1,000 before he releases the song.

He also said financing the new song will show that there was no suffering and that Buhari’s government was doing well. 

In the video, the praise singer said, “I will sing a new song in praise of Buhari until Northerners paid for it.” 

He went on to read out an account number into which donations will be sent

Less than 48 hours after releasing the video, SaharaReporters gathered that the praise singer had raised a huge sum running into millions of naira.

Some ardent supporters of the President made donations and shared evidence of payment on social media.

Some wealthy Northerners and Buhari’s supporters also donated huge sums for the release of the song, sources disclosed.

“The praise singer had earlier said the claim of suffering in Nigeria is a lie spread by what he referred to as useless people.

“He got N57m in two days with 48 Northerners donating N13.7m.

“The singer, in recent days, has been giving out cars as gifts, a part of what he described as a sign that Nigerians are doing well under Buhari,” a source aware of the song project told SaharaReporters.

Rarara had released songs for some governors in the All Progressives Congress including Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

Recall that angry youth in Katsina State attacked the musician while he was shooting a video for the President.

According to Katsina Post, the youth attacked the musician at the Central Market in Katsina, the state capital, as he was shooting a video of his latest song “Jahata Ce”.

The aggrieved youth upon seeing the singer, started shouting and condemning him in Hausa language.

