Arik Air Condemns Protest By Union, Offers Free Flight Modification To Stranded Passengers

Arik Air has condemned a protest against it on Monday by aviation workers union demanding payment of staff salaries.

Aviation unions including the National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria shut down operations of the airline over alleged refusal to pay staff since April, placement of 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave as well as anti-labour practices.

The action left many passengers flying with the airline stranded.

See Also Travel Passengers Stranded As Arik Air Staff Embark On Industrial Action

Reacting to the incident, Adebanji Ola, Public Relations and Communications Manager of the airline, in an email sent to customers on Monday said the protest was conducted by “disgruntled staff”, adding that free modifications will be offered to all passengers affected by the incident.

Ola said, “We wish to place on record that the picketing was illegal and has no backing of the aviation unions whose leadership have embraced dialogue by planning to attend a mediatory meeting called for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“The management strongly condemns this action and once again assures all stakeholders of a safe and conducive working environment. We shall also protect the interest of the flying public for a safe, friendly and on time travelling experience.

“We are already working with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Aviation and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to resolve all pending issues with the unions and a section of the staff.

“Customers with valid tickets who could not fly on Monday can modify such tickets at no cost for future travels.”