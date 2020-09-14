Arik Air Condemns Protest By Union, Offers Free Flight Modification To Stranded Passengers

Aviation unions including the National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria shut down operations of the airline over alleged refusal to pay staff since April, placement of 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave as well as anti-labour practices.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

Arik Air has condemned a protest against it on Monday by aviation workers union demanding payment of staff salaries.

Aviation unions including the National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria shut down operations of the airline over alleged refusal to pay staff since April, placement of 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave as well as anti-labour practices.

The action left many passengers flying with the airline stranded.

See Also Travel Passengers Stranded As Arik Air Staff Embark On Industrial Action 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

Reacting to the incident, Adebanji Ola, Public Relations and Communications Manager of the airline, in an email sent to customers on Monday said the protest was conducted by “disgruntled staff”, adding that free modifications will be offered to all passengers affected by the incident.

Ola said, “We wish to place on record that the picketing was illegal and has no backing of the aviation unions whose leadership have embraced dialogue by planning to attend a mediatory meeting called for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“The management strongly condemns this action and once again assures all stakeholders of a safe and conducive working environment. We shall also protect the interest of the flying public for a safe, friendly and on time travelling experience.

“We are already working with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Aviation and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to resolve all pending issues with the unions and a section of the staff.

“Customers with valid tickets who could not fly on Monday can modify such tickets at no cost for future travels.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Reopens All Airports For Domestic Commercial Flights
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Passengers Stranded As Arik Air Staff Embark On Industrial Action
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Pregnant Woman, Two Kids, Others Among Victims Of Ondo Accident
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Opinion Nok, Jos To The Tafawa Belewa’s Tomb (I) By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion N-Power Volunteers At Crossroads By Mathew Africa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Begin Petition To Strip Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Of SAN Title
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Activists Demonstrate At Kaduna DSS Office In Support Of Whistleblower Invited For Questioning
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, Alleges Threat To Life For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I Hope This Will Be The Last Time, Mailafia Says After Third Invitation By DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News My Father Was Killed Out Of Jealousy, Says Bola Ige’s Son, Muyiwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Delta State Governor's Aide Bars Journalist From Government House Over Story On Prostitution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad