Bandits Abduct 17 Family Members In Kaduna

Suspected bandits have abducted 21 people in two separate attacks on Udawa village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Seventeen of those abducted including four others, who sustained serious injuries from gunshots, were said to be members of the same family.

Liman Hussaini, a community leader in Udawa, who confirmed the incident, said unknown gunmen stormed the area and started shooting sporadically, leaving several persons injured.

According to Hussaini, four people were kidnapped on Friday, while 17 others were abducted on Saturday on their way to the farm at about 7:00am.

He said by the time security personnel stationed in the village rushed to the scene of the incident, the bandits had escaped with their victims into the bush.

“Yesterday, a family of 21 were going to the farm, but about one and a half kilometres away from home, they were attacked by gunmen. Four of them sustained serious injuries from gunshots while 17 of them were abducted.

“Also, on Friday, at about 7:00am, four people were abducted while on their way to the farm.

“You know there is serious hunger. People are finding it very difficult to feed, but now that the maize is done, many families depend on it to feed. We have started harvesting maize which we use for feeding because there is no food.

“The head of this family of 21 was riding on a bike with one of his sons and two daughters to the farm when the bandits opened fire on them after abducting 17 members of the family,” he said.