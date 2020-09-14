BREAKING: Activists Demonstrate At Kaduna DSS Office In Support Of Whistleblower Invited For Questioning

Scores of anti-corruption activists are currently demonstrating in front of the Department of State Services office in Kaduna State in solidarity with Muhammad Mahdi Shehu, a businessman who petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged multi-billion naira fraud by the Katsina State Government. Mahdi, who exposed a N52bn security vote fraud in Katsina State, is currently being quizzed by operatives of the DSS in Kaduna.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

See Also Corruption DSS Invites Activist For Exposing Multi-billion Naira Fraud In Katsina 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters gathered that the invitation comes a few hours after a closed-door meeting between the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Mustapha Inuwa.

Shehu in July petitioned the EFCC to investigate Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State for alleged misappropriation and misapplication of over N52bn spent as security vote in the state from June 2015 to April 29, 2020.

He stated that while Katsina was battling with insecurity, the Masari-led government spent hundreds of millions of naira on frivolities.

The businessman also asked Masari to resign his position as governor and sack Inuwa as SSG.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

