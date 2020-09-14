BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Orders Torture Of Nigerian Soldier Over Criticism

Idakpini was arrested in June shortly after making a viral video castigating Buratai for the failings of the Nigerian Army to combat and destroy Boko Haram terror group.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

SaharaReporters has exclusively gathered that a soldier, Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini, is undergoing severe torture at a military base in Sokoto on the orders of Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

Idakpini was arrested in June shortly after making a viral video castigating Buratai for the failings of the Nigerian Army to combat and destroy Boko Haram terror group.

Lance Corporal Martins

SaharaReporters had on September 7, 2020 reported that the military had perfected plans to court martial Idakpini.

Colonel Yabaji, head of the barracks in Sokoto where Idakpini is detained, unleashed about eight soldiers to torture him after receiving orders from Buratai.

 Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria WATCH FULL VIDEO: Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria

Top army sources told SaharaReporters that Idakpini had been barred from medical treatment despite his health taking a severe dip.

Human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode, had obtained a court order from the Abuja Federal High Court since July 22 2020 mandating the army to grant Idakpini immediate access to his lawyer and family but the army had refused to obey the order.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has shown disdain for court orders, rule of law, democracy and free speech.

In August 2018, Buhari, who is also a retired military general, told a gathering of lawyers that the rule of law was subject to national security.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Activists Demonstrate At Kaduna DSS Office In Support Of Whistleblower Invited For Questioning
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, Alleges Threat To Life For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria Police Arrest Seven Persons Illegally, Deny Them Access To Lawyers On Orders Of Governor Okowa’s Aide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption DSS Invites Activist For Exposing Multi-billion Naira Fraud In Katsina
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Releases Whistleblower In Kaduna After Protest By Activists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Vow To Deal With Nigerian Students Planning Protest Against Fuel Hike, Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion N-Power Volunteers At Crossroads By Mathew Africa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Begin Petition To Strip Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Of SAN Title
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Activists Demonstrate At Kaduna DSS Office In Support Of Whistleblower Invited For Questioning
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, Alleges Threat To Life For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I Hope This Will Be The Last Time, Mailafia Says After Third Invitation By DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News My Father Was Killed Out Of Jealousy, Says Bola Ige’s Son, Muyiwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Delta State Governor's Aide Bars Journalist From Government House Over Story On Prostitution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad