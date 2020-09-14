BREAKING: Displaced Persons Protest In Borno Community Over Hunger, Destroy Cars, Others

The affected persons, who say they have been left to deal with severe hunger, destroyed cars and other valuables around the community to drive home their frustration as they demonstrated on Monday.

Sep 14, 2020

Some internally displaced persons in Banki area of Bama Local Government Area in Borno State on Monday embarked on a protest over failure of the authorities to supply them with food items.

Sahara Reporters Media

“They are currently protesting seriously that they are hungry. They have destroyed cars and properties. It is very serious,” a resident of the area told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters, New York

