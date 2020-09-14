BREAKING: Drama As Justice Salami Orders Security Agents To Throw Out Magu’s Lawyers From Probe Venue

Justice Ayo Salami on Monday caused a stir when he directed security agents to walk out two lawyers, Prof Zainab Duke Abiola and Mr Aliyu Lemu, from the venue of its sitting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two lawyers are part of the legal team of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, who is being probed by the Salami panel over alleged mismanagement of recovered assets and abuse of office.

Justice Ayo Salami

Trouble began at about 11:50am when Mr Wahab Shittu, who has been appearing for Magu, stood up to introduce other members of the legal team.

But Justice Salami was said to have interrupted Shittu and insisted that only him would be allowed to defend Magu.

The former President of the Court of Appeal thereafter directed armed security agents to bundle out the lawyers from the venue.

