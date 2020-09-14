EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola, and 28 others over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on Internet fraud.

The 28 other suspects are Kingsley Essien, Tobiloba Adenuga, Tope Ayodele, Rasheed Mujib, Oladipo Opeyemi, Saadu Muktar, Oladejo Hammed, Hammed Tope, Ameachi Umenyi, Salauden Adam and Afolabi Gafar.

Others include Oladimeji Timi, Remilekun Adeolu, Audu John, David Momodu, Abdulkareem Samad, Adebiyi Sodiq, Dawodu Olusoji, Yusuf Amoo, Kehinde Olarenwaju, Philip Mike, Ademola Adebukola and Adeniyi Olamilekan.

The rest are Adeyemi Adedeji; Ajayi Teslem; Olawale Oladayo, Olasunkanmi Olawale and Adeleke Damilola.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the commission, Gbenga Adewoye, in Ilorin on Monday, the suspects were arrested at different locations within Kwara State following intelligence gathered by operatives of the anti-graft agency over their alleged involvement in the offence.

The statement, which said that the commission was yet to analyse categories of Internet fraud committed by the suspects, added that efforts were on to arrest an herbalist suspected to have a link to the alleged offence.

It said that items recovered from the suspects include cars, mobile phones, laptop computers among others.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

