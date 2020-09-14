Fulani Herdsmen Invade Southern Kaduna Village, Burn Two Persons To Death, Destroy Crops

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

Armed Fulani herdsmen have invaded another village in the Christian-dominated Southern Kaduna axis of Kaduna State, burning two persons to death in their homes.

Cecilia Ishaya, a 62-year-old widow and mother of six children, was set ablaze in her home alongside Iliya Sunday, a 56-year-old man, who was also burnt alive in his residence. He is survived by eight children.

According to a statement by the Southern Kaduna People’s Union, the attacks took place in the early hours of Friday in Manyi-Mashin Village under Zamandabo ward, Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. 

File Photo Google

The militia group burnt almost all houses in the village and looted valuables in the process.

Men of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Safe Heaven responded, however, the militia fled before their arrival.

It adds, “This was after Fulani militia on the 8th September 2020 lay ambush for three Atyap youth from Atakmawei village in same,  Zamandabo Ward in Atyap Chiefdom,  as they went to clear weed in their Sugar cane farm about a kilometre from their village.

“Suddenly,  armed herdsmen came from hiding and struck.  They descended on them with daggers and machetes. Anthony Magaji, 25, a final year HND student with Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, was hacked down. They axed his neck and head with macabre wounds and killed him instantly. Isaac Thomas, 24, also an OND student of the same school, managed to escape with life-threatening injuries and is now under intensive care in a hospital, while the third escaped with less injury.

“Meanwhile, we have received complains of farmers in Gora axis of Atyap Chiefdom, who say that Fulani men occasional sneak into their farms destroy a large swath of growing food crops, thus leaving them with a bleak prospect of hunger in the near future. All these gory development is taking place after a much-publicized peace deal was reached between natives of  Atyap Chiefdom on one side and their long time settled Hausa and Fulani representatives on 23rd August 2020 in Unguwan Wakili, close to Zangon Kataf town.

 

“Similarly, on the 8th of September, 2020, an attack was launched again by Fulani militias at Kitsarapang village in Kizachi Chiwo of Kizachi community, Tsam Chiefdom in Kauru LGA in the Southern part of Kaduna state, Nigeria.

The attack claimed the life of  Emmanuel David Yohanna, 13   leaving two persons grievously with gunshots. They are: Sunday Zango Stephen, 48 and Zakka John, 23.

“The two  victims  are now  receiving treatment at a hospital in Jos.”

In a similar vein, SOKAPU added that three decomposing bodies were found on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway. 

The victims were abducted and ransom paid on their behalf but they were still killed.

“Meanwhile, three decomposing corpses were found on Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Sunday, 6th September 2020. They were among four persons that were abducted during a brazen operation last week at Maraban Rido, a suburb of Kaduna under Chikun LGA all in Southern Kaduna. They were killed after ransom was paid for their release. Among them is Pius, Gargai, 20, and married with a child. He was a nephew of the 1st Vice President of SOKAPU, Mr Dio Maisamari. The young man was buried last Wednesday in his native home Kufana, Kajuru LGA. The names of the other victims are yet to reach us.    

“These  bring to eight, the number of our members killed by armed Fulani militia within five days in Southern Kaduna in an ongoing genocide against the natives of Southern Kaduna.

“SOKAPU wishes to once again request the Federal Government, through Operation Safe Heaven, under the Command of Major General Chukwu Emeka  Okonkwo, to expatiate action and expel and bring to book all the Fulani militia that are currently occupying 101 Southern Kaduna Communities in four of our LGAs. We have furnished the world with the details and we are happy to note, that eight of the displaced communities in Zangan District in Kaura LGA are now returning home as a result of more presence of men of OPSH.

“We are appealing to our youths to shun all forms of provocation and conduct themselves in manners that will not make them fall short of the law, not compromising their rights for self-preservation under the law,” the statement adds.

SaharaReporters, New York

