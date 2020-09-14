Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others

A total of 26 officers travelling from Sokoto and Kebbi commands were heading for the corps academy in Enugu State when the incident occurred around Mararaban-Udege in Nasarawa State on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

Suspected kidnappers have attacked two bus-loads of Federal Road Safety Corps officials at Wudage Junction, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Monday, killing two officials and abducting 10 others.

According to the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, one of the officers died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital.

The Corps Marshal urged the staff not to be deterred by the unfortunate incident, assuring that the abducted officials would be rescued.

“The officers totalling 26 in number were travelling in two buses. One of the officers in the vehicle conveying the staff of the corps reportedly died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured, eight escaped unhurt, 10 unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants.

“Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing.

“The Corps Marshal has called on all staff of the corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident,” he said.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

