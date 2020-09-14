I Hope This Will Be The Last Time, Mailafia Says After Third Invitation By DSS

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, who honoured a third invitation by the Department of State Services has said that he hoped that the secret service will not invite him again for further questioning.

Mailafia honoured the invitation on Monday after an interview where he said a serving governor in Northern Nigeria was the commander of Boko Haram terror group, according to information he received from some former insurgents.

Following the interview, the National Broadcasting Commission fined Nigerian Info, the radio station that aired the comments.

Mailafia, who said some politicians want to silence him forever for speaking the truth, said he hoped this third invitation would be the last time he would be interrogated.

He arrived at the office of the DSS in company with his wife, lawyer and scores of supporters.

He was released after about three hours grilling by the secret police.

Speaking with journalists and his supporters after he was released, Mailafia said, “Thank you all for being here. Many have said the worst things and nobody invited them.

“I hope this will be the last time I will be invited to the DSS office. All that I am saying is that the killings must stop.”

The former CBN official had earlier said that he was willing to perish for speaking the truth, adding that his interview does not warrant continuous interrogation.

“I am ready to perish for speaking the mind of millions of Nigerians over the incessant killings of innocent citizens going on presently in the country,” Mailafia said.

