I Hope This Will Be The Last Time, Mailafia Says After Third Invitation By DSS

Mailafia honoured the invitation on Monday after an interview where he said a serving governor in Northern Nigeria was the commander of Boko Haram terror group, according to information he received from some former insurgents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, who honoured a third invitation by the Department of State Services has said that he hoped that the secret service will not invite him again for further questioning.

Mailafia honoured the invitation on Monday after an interview where he said a serving governor in Northern Nigeria was the commander of Boko Haram terror group, according to information he received from some former insurgents.

Obadiah Mailafia

Following the interview, the National Broadcasting Commission fined Nigerian Info, the radio station that aired the comments.

Mailafia, who said some politicians want to silence him forever for speaking the truth, said he hoped this third invitation would be the last time he would be interrogated.

See Also Politics Nigerians Should Pray For Me, Powerful Political Forces Planning To Silence Me For Speaking Truth —Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

He arrived at the office of the DSS in company with his wife, lawyer and scores of supporters.

He was released after about three hours grilling by the secret police.

Speaking with journalists and his supporters after he was released, Mailafia said, “Thank you all for being here. Many have said the worst things and nobody invited them.

“I hope this will be the last time I will be invited to the DSS office. All that I am saying is that the killings must stop.”

The former CBN official had earlier said that he was willing to perish for speaking the truth, adding that his interview does not warrant continuous interrogation.

“I am ready to perish for speaking the mind of millions of Nigerians over the incessant killings of innocent citizens going on presently in the country,” Mailafia said.

 

See Also Politics Group Condemns Sowore's Restriction To Abuja, Threat To Mailafia 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is Lowly Divider-in-Chief, Jealous Of Buhari’s Achievements —Presidency
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Ekiti Government Official
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria Police Arrest Seven Persons Illegally, Deny Them Access To Lawyers On Orders Of Governor Okowa’s Aide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Fast Drifting To Failed, Badly Divided State Under Buhari –Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Granting Amnesty To Boko Haram Terrorists Cannot Bring Peace, Says Senator Ndume
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion N-Power Volunteers At Crossroads By Mathew Africa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Begin Petition To Strip Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Of SAN Title
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Activists Demonstrate At Kaduna DSS Office In Support Of Whistleblower Invited For Questioning
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, Alleges Threat To Life For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News My Father Was Killed Out Of Jealousy, Says Bola Ige’s Son, Muyiwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Delta State Governor's Aide Bars Journalist From Government House Over Story On Prostitution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is Lowly Divider-in-Chief, Jealous Of Buhari’s Achievements —Presidency
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad