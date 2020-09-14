Niger State Residents Ask Government To Prosecute Rapists As Government Declares State Of Emergency

The community has recorded multiple cases of rape including that of an eight-year-old girl by a septuagenarian, Mohammed Sani Umar.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

Residents of Chanchaga community in Niger State have asked the state government to provide lawyers to duly prosecute rapists in the community.

The Niger State Child Rights’ Agency of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has declared a state of emergency on rape to help curb the menace in the community.

“In view of the incessant cases of rape been reported to the agency from Chanchaga area of Bosso Local Government, Niger State, it has become imperative for the agency to declare a state of emergency on the matter in parts of the local government.

“We, therefore, call on all relevant authorities/stakeholders including security agencies to increase vigilance in the area in order to ameliorate the situation and help curb the menace,” said Mairam Haruna of the Child’s Right Agency.

Rights activist, Abubakar Saidu Arah, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said while the community appreciates the intervention of the government, political leaders should focus more on ensuring justice for rape victims.

“In our communities, rapists walk freely with. Though many cases have been reported, the police release the rapists and this has emboldened others.

“This also seriously threatens the prospect of justice being served to the victims.

“We need legal support in ensuring the culprits are prosecuted in accordance with the provision of the state law that is highly needed,” Saidu said.

He stated that a letter would be written to the Child’s Right Agency informing it of the community’s request for a lawyer to facilitate the swift prosecution of rape cases.

 

