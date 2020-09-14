Nigeria’s Health Minister Begs Health Workers To Call Off Strike Action

Ehanire made the appeal while speaking at the Monday briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

Nigeria’s Health Minister, Ehanire Osagie, has begged the Joint Health Sector Unions to suspend its nationwide strike.

Ehanire made the appeal while speaking at the Monday briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He cited the Coronavirus pandemic as the reason for his plea and urged the striking workers to resume.

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Health Workers Declare Nationwide Strike Amid COVID-19 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He said, “I use this opportunity to appeal to JOHESU to suspend their industrial action and go into negotiation.

“The position of the Ministry of Health is that strikes by healthcare workers jeopardise the lives of citizens, especially at such times of global health emergencies as now.

“Nigeria needs the service of all our health workers to control the spread of COVID-19. Issues around allowances are multi-sectoral and have always been saved with negotiations no matter how long it took.”

The health workers commenced a nationwide strike on midnight of September 13 after claiming that the government failed to pay allowances for services rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic and other welfare packages earlier agreed upon.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Health Workers Declare Nationwide Strike Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Monkeypox Hits Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Other States
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Education Only JSS 3, SSS 2 Students Will Resume September 21, Says Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Delta State Announces 17 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings, Reduces Curfew Hours
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion N-Power Volunteers At Crossroads By Mathew Africa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Begin Petition To Strip Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Of SAN Title
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Activists Demonstrate At Kaduna DSS Office In Support Of Whistleblower Invited For Questioning
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, Alleges Threat To Life For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I Hope This Will Be The Last Time, Mailafia Says After Third Invitation By DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News My Father Was Killed Out Of Jealousy, Says Bola Ige’s Son, Muyiwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Delta State Governor's Aide Bars Journalist From Government House Over Story On Prostitution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad