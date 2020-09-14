Nigerian Government Reopens All Airports For Domestic Commercial Flights

The Nigerian Government has approved the reopening of all airports in the country including airstrips for domestic commercial flights.

Domestic flights were suspended in March due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, made the announcement while briefing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said, “Regarding approvals for flights within the country – domestic approvals. All airports in Nigeria are now open for domestic flights. Private charter operations will no longer need approvals from us to operate within domestic airports in all government-approved airports and in all government-owned airports.

“However, those airports that are private airports – government-approved airports – the operators should check the safety status with the NCAA (Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority). Such airports like Jalingo, Uyo, Asaba, Gombe, Nasarawa, Damaturu, Osubi, etc.

“So, you won’t need any approvals from the minister but you should kindly check the status of these airports with the NCAA which is normal.

“However, all flights out of the country and into the country that are private charter will still need approvals for those kinds of flights including technical stops.”