Nigerian Government Reopens All Airports For Domestic Commercial Flights

Domestic flights were suspended in March due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

The Nigerian Government has approved the reopening of all airports in the country including airstrips for domestic commercial flights.

Domestic flights were suspended in March due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, made the announcement while briefing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said, “Regarding approvals for flights within the country – domestic approvals. All airports in Nigeria are now open for domestic flights. Private charter operations will no longer need approvals from us to operate within domestic airports in all government-approved airports and in all government-owned airports.

“However, those airports that are private airports – government-approved airports – the operators should check the safety status with the NCAA (Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority). Such airports like Jalingo, Uyo, Asaba, Gombe, Nasarawa, Damaturu, Osubi, etc.

“So, you won’t need any approvals from the minister but you should kindly check the status of these airports with the NCAA which is normal.

“However, all flights out of the country and into the country that are private charter will still need approvals for those kinds of flights including technical stops.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Arik Air Condemns Protest By Union, Offers Free Flight Modification To Stranded Passengers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Passengers Stranded As Arik Air Staff Embark On Industrial Action
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Pregnant Woman, Two Kids, Others Among Victims Of Ondo Accident
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated An Airport To Make You Cry By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion N-Power Volunteers At Crossroads By Mathew Africa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Begin Petition To Strip Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Of SAN Title
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Activists Demonstrate At Kaduna DSS Office In Support Of Whistleblower Invited For Questioning
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, Alleges Threat To Life For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I Hope This Will Be The Last Time, Mailafia Says After Third Invitation By DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News My Father Was Killed Out Of Jealousy, Says Bola Ige’s Son, Muyiwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Delta State Governor's Aide Bars Journalist From Government House Over Story On Prostitution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad