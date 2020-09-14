Passengers Stranded As Arik Air Staff Embark On Industrial Action

This action has left passengers, who are billed to board the airline on Monday currently stranded.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

Staff of Arik Air are currently embarking on industrial action over the poor condition of service in the organisation.

This action has left passengers, who are billed to board the airline on Monday currently stranded, according to a post shared by a Twitter user, Abegunde Daniel.

"Arik Air workers are currently on industrial action this morning, making passengers to be stranded and causing serious hardship on passengers," Daniel said. 

The airline staff are demanding an improvement in their conditions of service.

They are also demanding the remittance of their pension, which they claimed had been deducted from their salaries.

