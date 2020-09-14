Rights Lawyer Threatens To Sue EFCC Over Parade Of Suspects Before Conviction

The EFCC currently parades suspect of alleged crimes before charging them to court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

Tope Akinyode, a Nigerian rights lawyer, has threatened to sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for parading members of the public arrested on suspicion of financial impropriety. 

The EFCC currently parades suspect of alleged crimes before charging them to court. 

The anti-graft agency does not, however, parade many high profile politicians arrested on suspicion of fraud and misappropriation of public funds.

Akinyode on Sunday described the parade, which usually sees suspects holding placards while they are photographed by the press as illegal and overreaching with no legitimacy in the Nigerian judiciary.

His tweets reads, “ALERT: This misguided Tweet from EFCC doesn't represent the position of the law in Nigeria.

“It is illegal for security operatives to parade innocent citizens. A suspect (even if caught at the scene of crime) is innocent unless convicted by court.

“Media and public parade of suspects have no legitimacy under the Nigerian judicature. The only exception to this is 'identification parade’ which is allowed by law. But there is a clear distinction between media parade and identification parade.

“While media parade is outrightly illegal, identification parade is a matter of legal necessity where the identity of a suspect is in doubt by a prosecution witness.

“Identification parade is lawful and has been validated in many cases such as; EYISI & ORS V. THE STATE (2000) LPELR-1186(SC), OKOH v. THE STATE (2008) LPELR-8352(CA), EHIMIYEIN v. STATE (2013) LPELR-20764(CA), etc.

“However, media parade which the EFCC and other security operatives do is illegal and very overreaching.

“Any suspect who is unjustly paraded before the media can successfully challenge it in court because it is a violation of the fundamental right to human dignity. This was the judgment of the court in Ottoh Obono v. Inspector General of Police, Suit No; FHC/CA/CS/91/2009.”

In response, the EFCC cited the case of Sulyman Abaya Vs. EFCC, which ruled that the publication of an image with the word alleged in it has no injury to the suspects reputation.

The EFCC’s tweet reads, “Hi Tope, In a fundamental rights suit, Sulyman Abaya Vs. EFCC, Justice Hammed Gegele, of Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, ruled that since the published image has the word, alleged, there is no injury to the suspect's reputation.”

The rights lawyer, however, maintained his stance, saying the tweet and link shared by the EFCC does not prove that the parade of suspects was lawful and would be proceeding to court if the agency does not refrain from the act.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Lawyers Begin Petition To Strip Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Of SAN Title
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Divided As Malami Weakens Nigerian Bar Association Powers In New Gazette
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Justice Salami Orders Security Agents To Throw Out Magu’s Lawyers From Probe Venue
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Corruption SERAP Sues Lawan, Gbajabiamila For Concealing Reports On Corruption Probe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Falana Drags Kano Government To African Commission Over Death Sentence On Musician For Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Ondo By-Election Case: Nationwide Judiciary Strike Stalled Continuous Court Hearing
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion N-Power Volunteers At Crossroads By Mathew Africa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption DSS Invites Activist For Exposing Multi-billion Naira Fraud In Katsina
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Begin Petition To Strip Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Of SAN Title
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is Lowly Divider-in-Chief, Jealous Of Buhari’s Achievements —Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Ekiti Government Official
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Activists Demonstrate At Kaduna DSS Office In Support Of Whistleblower Invited For Questioning
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Abduct 17 Family Members In Kaduna
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, Alleges Threat To Life For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Nigerian Government Moves To Ban Packaging, Sale Of Alcohol In Sachet, Small Bottles
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad