BREAKING: Abducted University Of Abuja Student Released

The undergraduate and other victims were released in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a source, who confirmed the development.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2020

A University of Abuja student, Mary Judith Eze, who was kidnapped on September 9 in the Tunga Maje area of Abuja, has been released.

The undergraduate and other victims were released in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a source, who confirmed the development.

Though the kidnappers demanded N20m as ransom fee, it was not clear if that amount was paid before the undergraduate was freed.

One of the victims of the kidnappers was named as Farouq Salisu.

Those released on Tuesday morning were said to be six in number.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Trafficking: Nigerian Woman Recounts One-Month Experience In Lebanon Jail After Her Employer Sponsored Illegal Arrest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Ekiti Government Official
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Bandits Abduct 17 Family Members In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months, Police Charge Kogi Commissioner For Raping, Brutalising Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military My Deputy Saved Me From Death When My Convoy Was Ambushed By Boko Haram Terrorists –Buratai
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Fears As Gunmen Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Twice On Monday, Government Claims It Was ‘Stone Throwers’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News My Father Was Killed Out Of Jealousy, Says Bola Ige’s Son, Muyiwa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I Hope This Will Be The Last Time, Mailafia Says After Third Invitation By DSS
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News Emir Of Biu Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS TUC Threatens Indefinite Nationwide Strike, Protest Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Are In Igboland For Business Interest, Nothing More, Herdsmen Say
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad