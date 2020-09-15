BREAKING: Abducted University Of Abuja Student Released

A University of Abuja student, Mary Judith Eze, who was kidnapped on September 9 in the Tunga Maje area of Abuja, has been released.

The undergraduate and other victims were released in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a source, who confirmed the development.

Though the kidnappers demanded N20m as ransom fee, it was not clear if that amount was paid before the undergraduate was freed.

One of the victims of the kidnappers was named as Farouq Salisu.

Those released on Tuesday morning were said to be six in number.

