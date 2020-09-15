BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended

According to US officials, more Nigerian politicians may be included on the visa ban list after the Edo governorship election if they are involved in electoral malpractice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2020

A former governor of Edo State and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, is among top Nigerians slammed with a visa ban by the United States Government on Monday, SaharaRepoters has learnt.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, are also among those affected by the latest US sanction, it was gathered.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna on the other hand had his own visa ban extended.

L-R: Adams Oshiomhole; Abdullahi Ganduje; Yahaya Bello; Nasir el-Rufai. SaharaReporters Media

He has been banned from entering the US since 2010 over a graft case.

According to US officials, more Nigerian politicians may be included on the visa ban list after the Edo governorship election if they are involved in electoral malpractice.

See Also United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

Those affected by the latest visa ban have received notification by email and or text messages, it was learnt.

A statement by spokesperson for the Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, on Monday said those issued visa bans received the sanction for undermining democracy in Nigeria.

 It reads, “In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections. Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo states elections.

“These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles.

“The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people. This decision reflects the Department of State’s commitment to working with the Nigerian Government to realise its expressed commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Soyinka Slams President Buhari, Says Nigeria Divided Like Never Before Under Him
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Politics I Hope This Will Be The Last Time, Mailafia Says After Third Invitation By DSS
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Concerned Nigerians Group Writes US Government, Commends Visa Ban on Election Riggers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Group Uncovers N325m Fraud In Kwara Internal Revenue Service, Petitions ICPC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Kannywood Star Expresses Regret For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Fears As Gunmen Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Twice On Monday, Government Claims It Was ‘Stone Throwers’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military My Deputy Saved Me From Death When My Convoy Was Ambushed By Boko Haram Terrorists –Buratai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill DSS Officer After Receiving N5m Ransom In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Orders Torture Of Nigerian Soldier Over Criticism
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Are In Igboland For Business Interest, Nothing More, Herdsmen Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police, Hoodlums Take Over Building Belonging To Nigerian Embassy In Congo DR After Evicting Staff, Stealing Valuables
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News My Father Was Killed Out Of Jealousy, Says Bola Ige’s Son, Muyiwa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: A Nigerian Update By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted University Of Abuja Student Released
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Cleric Denies Using Thugs To Attack Lagos Community Residents, Calls For Investigation Into Matter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Emir Of Biu Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad