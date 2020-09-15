Cleaners In Ondo Government Ministries Protest Non-payment Of Salaries

Angered by the non-payment of their salaries, cleaners employed by the Ondo State Government on Tuesday staged a protest to the office of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The cleaners said they are being owned over seven months' salaries.

Drawn from different ministries and parastatals of the state government, the cleaners said they had been facing difficulties due to the non-payment of their salaries.

One of the protesters, who identified herself as Bisi, said the state government had made life difficult for them by not paying their monthly wages.

According to her, many of them depend solely on the salary from government to feed their families.

Another protester, Mrs Iyabo Ibidapo, said getting their salaries had almost become a spiritual battle.

She said, "The sad part is that this won't be the first time we would ask for our salaries like this. We would always cry out before they pay us.

"We are tired already. Honestly, I have not experienced this type of government before in Ondo State. They don't even care if you die. Let them pay us our money."

A lady named Funmi, who works at the state's Ministry of Finance, said some of her colleagues were currently down with sicknesses as a result of not getting salaries from governnent.

"If they had paid us, those that are sick now would have gotten money to treat themselves but this government refused to pay our money."

A protester, who simply gave her name as Mrs Omolabi, said cleaners were being paid N10,000 per month yet the government still found it difficult to pay the fund.

SaharaReporters gathered that the protesters were not allowed into the governor's office premises and were not addressed by any government official.