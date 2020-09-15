Concerned Nigerians Group Writes US Government, Commends Visa Ban on Election Riggers

Concerned Nigerians, a human rights and pro-democracy group, has commended the imposed visa restriction by the United States Government on election riggers in Nigeria.

The group in a statement by the Convener, Deji Adeyanju, noted that the visa ban on some individuals for their actions during the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa elections was a welcome development.

Deji Adeyanju

The statement reads, “We want to commend the US Government for their decisive action in imposing a visa ban on those who took part in manipulating and subverting the will of the people in Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

“It is imperative to note that this visa ban will send a strong signal to those who are always available to be used by politicians to rig elections, manipulate results and perpetrate violence during elections that actions have consequences.

“We are also appealing to the US Government to extend the visa ban to Kano Government officials who manipulated the outcome of the governorship election in 2019, INEC officials and political actors planning to rig the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo.

“This visa ban will in no small measure help deepen our democracy and ensure transparency in our electoral process. We are also begging the US Government to as well ban corrupt government officials looting the nation’s treasury.”