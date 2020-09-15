Emir Of Biu Is Dead

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2020

Traditional ruler of Biu in Borno State, Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu, is dead.

The cause of the monarch's death was not stated by the family, who described his demise as a huge loss.

He was 79 at the time of his death and ascended the throne in 1989.

"We lost our father a pillar to Biu Emirate and Borno entirely, the Emir of Biu.  

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest place in Jannatil firdaus," a member of the family said while confirming the incident to SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters, New York

