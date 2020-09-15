Five Persons Killed, Eight Injured In Ondo Road Accident

Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Hassan, confirmed the accident on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2020

Five persons were killed and eight others were severely injured during a road accident in Ondo State on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after a truck with registration number AKD 880 XX rammed into a J5 bus marked LSR 855 XF at Emure along Owo-Akure Road in the state.  

File photo

Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Hassan, confirmed the accident on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

Hassan attributed the accident to speed violation and brake failure on the part of the truck driver. 

He said, "Two vehicles were involved in the accident at Emure in Owo Local Government Area of the state. 

"13 people were involved in the crash while five died on the spot, eight were injured. 

"The victims were taken to Federal Medical Center, Owo, while the corpses were deposited at the morgue."

No fewer than five fatal road accidents have occurred in the state within the last two months. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education International Students In Nigeria Urge Germany To Resume Issuance Of Visas
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Pregnant Woman, Two Kids, Others Among Victims Of Ondo Accident
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Reopens All Airports For Domestic Commercial Flights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 400 Die Off Libyan Coast In Capsized Boat, Reports Say
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Fears As Gunmen Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Twice On Monday, Government Claims It Was ‘Stone Throwers’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military My Deputy Saved Me From Death When My Convoy Was Ambushed By Boko Haram Terrorists –Buratai
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Abduct DSS Operative, Demand N100m Ransom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill DSS Officer After Receiving N5m Ransom In Katsina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Justice Salami Ordered DSS To Throw Us Out, Put Our Colleague In Cell Inside Presidential Villa, Magu’s Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Orders Torture Of Nigerian Soldier Over Criticism
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Kills Two Of Gana's Gang Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police, Hoodlums Take Over Building Belonging To Nigerian Embassy In Congo DR After Evicting Staff, Stealing Valuables
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Urges Voters To Reject Obaseki During Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM We'll Mobilise Millions Of Nigerians, Groups To Join TUC For September 23 Protest —Femi Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Youths On Rampage As SARS Officials Chase Two Boys To Death In Osun
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad