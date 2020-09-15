Five Persons Killed, Eight Injured In Ondo Road Accident

Five persons were killed and eight others were severely injured during a road accident in Ondo State on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after a truck with registration number AKD 880 XX rammed into a J5 bus marked LSR 855 XF at Emure along Owo-Akure Road in the state.

Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Hassan, confirmed the accident on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

Hassan attributed the accident to speed violation and brake failure on the part of the truck driver.

He said, "Two vehicles were involved in the accident at Emure in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

"13 people were involved in the crash while five died on the spot, eight were injured.

"The victims were taken to Federal Medical Center, Owo, while the corpses were deposited at the morgue."

No fewer than five fatal road accidents have occurred in the state within the last two months.