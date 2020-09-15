International Students In Nigeria Urge Germany To Resume Issuance Of Visas

Nigerian students studying in Germany have asked the country’s consulate in Nigeria to begin the issuance of visas.

The students expressed fear they could lose the admission if the consulate does not begin issuance of visas.

The students said the country had not invited them for visa interviews like other countries are currently doing.

File Photo

The students said the German Consulate in Lagos had kept mute over their inquiries concerning visa application, saying they demand to know the situation of things.

Emmanuel Cobham, one of the students, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the German Government should order their consulate to begin operations.

He noted that Nigeria does not have high COVID-19 cases like other countries.

He said, “Thousands of Nigerians have gained admission to study in Germany but have not even gotten a visa interview date up till this time and stand the risk of losing our admission.

“We need the attention of the German Government to be drawn to our cries as other embassies in Nigeria have begun to issue Visa interview dates and visas to students in Nigeria.”

To further create awareness on their case, the students created a trend on social media platforms.

“Nigerian students shouldn’t be neglected. Our dreams are valid!! Start issuing student visa appointments please,” @__jaunty___ tweeted.

“We need appointment dates. We got the admission fair and square. We have spent a lot of money in the application process,” Fidelis, another student, who got an admission, said.

One of the students alleged that the German Consulate was handpicking students for visa interviews.

“I was at the German Consulate today together with other applicants. I did the count, 15 students in all and four out of the 15 came for their student visa interviews and they were all on scholarship.

“They are selectively picking out the scholarship guys and prioritising their visa applications,” the student, who doesn’t want to be named said.