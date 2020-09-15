Kannywood Star Expresses Regret For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists

Kannywood actor, Yakubu Muhammed, has expressed regret for participating in a movie titled 'Fatal Arrogance', which depicts members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites as terrorists.

The big budget movie sponsored by the Nigerian Army, has drawn the ire of citizens, who have continued to condemn the concept and all persons involved in it.

SaharaReporters gathered that Muhammed has asked producers of the movie to entirely remove his part from the film and that he was ready to pay damages for that.

Muhammed told BBC Hausa that he withdrew from the movie because it offended and depicted the Shiites in a bad light.

Earlier on Monday, SaharaRepoters had reported how Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie, revealed that his life was now under threat for participating in the movie production.

In the movie shot in Enugu State and produced by Anosike Kingsley Orji, Edochie was featured in a role with an outfit resembling Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the IMN, who has been in detention since December 2015.

The movie was sponsored by the Nigerian Army as part of a cover up of the December 2015 massacre of Shiites by soldiers.

Over 348 people were said to have been killed, with 347 bodies secretly buried by the army in a mass grave during that incident.