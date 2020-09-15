Nigerian Army Kills Two Of Gana's Gang Members

Gana was killed last week by the military while on his way to accept an amnesty by the Benue State Government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2020

 

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said they killed two armed militias linked to late Benue gang leader, Terwase Akwaza widely known as Gana. 

The disclosure was made in a statement by Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Eneche. 

The statement reads, “Following actionable intelligence on the possible hideout of remnants of late Gana’s militia elements around Adu General Area in Chanchanji Council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, troops of Sector 2 deployed at Gbise in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State in conjunction with troops of Sector 4 conducted a joint dawn raid operation on the identified hideout at Adu. 

See Also Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason Military Killed Benue Militant, Gana 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

“In the course of the operation, troops had contact with the armed militias who fired at troops as they closed in on their position. Troops swiftly responded, forcing the bandits to flee the camp in disarray into the surrounding forest. In the course of the encounter, two armed militias were neutralised. Also, two locally made pistols were recovered from the bandits. 

“Thereafter, troops carried out a raid on another identified armed bandits hideout at Chanchanji in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and Sai in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State during which three suspects namely Saalu Igbua Terlumun, Benjamin Valentine and Milton Gbegi were arrested at Sai while Isaac Hilega aka Bawasa and Godwin Terwase were arrested at Chanchanji. The troops combed the hideouts leading to the recovery of 16 handsets, charms and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp. The suspects are currently undergoing preliminary investigation after which they will be handed over to the police for further action."

SaharaReporters, New York

