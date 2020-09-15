Parents Groan As Babcock University Charges Students N25,000 For COVID-19 Test

Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, has asked students resuming for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic session to pay N25,000 for COVID-19 test.

However, many parents are against the move, describing the fee as expensive and uncalled for.

According to a resumption guideline on the university’s website, once on campus, students will not be allowed to leave until the period of six weeks they are expected to spend on campus.

They are also to resume with their personal safety kits – including an infrared thermometer (for those that can afford them), a pack of disposable face masks or three reusable ones as well as hand sanitisers.

Also, parents won’t be allowed on the institution's campus as they are expected to drop their wards at designated points around the university’s gate.

Babcock’s Director of Marketing and Communication, Dr Joshua Suleiman, said the school would have asked the students to do the test elsewhere and present the certificate but was mindful of fake certificates.

Suleiman told PUNCH that the university could not afford to play with the lives of staff and students on the school premises.

He said, “Babcock University returning students are expected to be screened for COVID-19 on arrival at the subsidised cost of N25,000 at the BUTH.

“They will do it at BUTH so that we can vouch for the authenticity of the result. We want to avoid a situation where some people may bring in fake COVID-19 results. We don’t want to risk the life of any of our students or staff.

While speaking on the internal arrangement made for further safety of the students, Suleiman said, “The institution will resume in two batches – first to resume are the final year students next Monday and others on October 25.”