Release All Detained Children Immediately, Amnesty International Tells President Buhari In Open Letter

Amnesty International on Tuesday in an open to letter called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately order the release of children detained in Giwa Barracks, Kainji Military Base, Maiduguri Maximum Prison, Operation Safe Corridor facility outside Gombe and other detention facilities associated with conflicts in North-East Nigeria.

AI urged Buhari to use his influence and authority as President and Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces to ensure that these children were not only released but also given access to education and psychological support.

File Photo

In the letter signed by AI’s Country Director, Osai Ojigho, the group called on Buhari to close all unofficial and secret places of detention.

The letter reads in part, “Ensure all detainees are promptly brought before an independent, civilian court where they are represented by counsel and have the opportunity to challenge their detentions.

“Take immediate steps to ensure children are only detained as a very last resort and where all alternatives have been considered and found inapplicable, in line with Nigerian and international human rights law.

“Ensure the conditions of detentions in all places where people and especially children are deprived of liberty are humane and in strict adherence with international law and standards.”

AI said it looked forward to Buhari’s reponse in ensuring that all these demand were met and also ensuring that any child found guilty of any offense was not subjected to death penalty.

DOCUMENT: Copy Of Amnesty International's Open Letter by Sahara Reporters on Scribd