Tinubu Urges Voters To Reject Obaseki During Edo Governorship Election

Tinubu in a video message on Tuesday said he was a “committed democrat”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2020

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, has asked voters in Edo State to reject incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, during Saturday’s election.

Tinubu in a video message on Tuesday said he was a “committed democrat”.

He said, “I, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wants to appeal as a committed democrat and leader of all democrats regardless of the political parties to our conscience and our commitment to democracy today. 

“He (Obaseki) does not deserve any democratic ballot paper. Don’t vote for him, I appeal to all of you.

“I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election. I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime that today we are enjoying in the country. Then, Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine democracy in the country.

“Therefore, he could not understand the value and pains associated with this democratic struggle.”

Obaseki, who is seeking a second term in office, faces a stiff challenge from Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress during the election on Saturday.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Justice Salami Ordered DSS To Throw Us Out, Put Our Colleague In Cell Inside Presidential Villa, Magu’s Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Concerned Nigerians Group Writes US Government, Commends Visa Ban on Election Riggers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Uncovers N325m Fraud In Kwara Internal Revenue Service, Petitions ICPC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is Lowly Divider-in-Chief, Jealous Of Buhari’s Achievements —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Fears As Gunmen Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Twice On Monday, Government Claims It Was ‘Stone Throwers’
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military My Deputy Saved Me From Death When My Convoy Was Ambushed By Boko Haram Terrorists –Buratai
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill DSS Officer After Receiving N5m Ransom In Katsina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police, Hoodlums Take Over Building Belonging To Nigerian Embassy In Congo DR After Evicting Staff, Stealing Valuables
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Kills Two Of Gana's Gang Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Abduct DSS Operative, Demand N100m Ransom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Orders Torture Of Nigerian Soldier Over Criticism
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Entertainment Kannywood Star Expresses Regret For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Are In Igboland For Business Interest, Nothing More, Herdsmen Say
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Justice Salami Ordered DSS To Throw Us Out, Put Our Colleague In Cell Inside Presidential Villa, Magu’s Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Cleric Denies Using Thugs To Attack Lagos Community Residents, Calls For Investigation Into Matter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad