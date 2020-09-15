Tinubu Urges Voters To Reject Obaseki During Edo Governorship Election

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, has asked voters in Edo State to reject incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, during Saturday’s election.

Tinubu in a video message on Tuesday said he was a “committed democrat”.

He said, “I, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wants to appeal as a committed democrat and leader of all democrats regardless of the political parties to our conscience and our commitment to democracy today.

“He (Obaseki) does not deserve any democratic ballot paper. Don’t vote for him, I appeal to all of you.

“I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election. I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime that today we are enjoying in the country. Then, Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine democracy in the country.

“Therefore, he could not understand the value and pains associated with this democratic struggle.”

Obaseki, who is seeking a second term in office, faces a stiff challenge from Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress during the election on Saturday.