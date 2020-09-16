Amotekun Arrest Herder In Ondo For Allegedly Destroying Cassava Farm

Officials of Amotekun Corps in Ondo have arrested a 20-year-old Fulani herder in the Okitipupa area of the state for allegedly destroying a cassava farm.

Usman Abubakar was nabbed by the security officials after his cow feasted on the cassava farm.

SaharaReporters gathered that the cassava farm is valued at around N2m by the owner.

A member of the Amotekun Corps revealed that the farmland belongs to one Mrs Akinsuyi in the community, who reported the incident to them.

The security official said farmers in Okitipupa had always been complaining about the activity of herdsmen destroying their farmlands.

"The report we got was that herdsmen have been destroying farmlands.

"And we have also been taking note, but not until the woman who has a cassava farm in the community came to report with evidence.

"We arrested the suspect (herdsman) and immediately handed him over to the police."

A farmer in the town also confirmed the arrest of the herder.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the police in Ondo State, could not be reached for comments at the time of this report.