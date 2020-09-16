Attack On My Convoy An Assassination Attempt, Says Ondo PDP Candidate, Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, has described the attack on his convoy on Wednesday as an "assassination attempt".

Jegede spoke with journalists at his campaign office in Akure shortly after some armed thugs attacked his convoy in Oba Akoko town.

He said he and his supporters were at the palace of the Oloba of Oba Akoko for a visit before their campaign when the armed thugs launched the attack on them.

we heard gun shots outside the palace of the Oloba of Oba Akoko which is close to the main road.

"There were gunshots fired at all of us within the vicinity of the palace by a hoard of thugs who were in the APC campaign vehicles with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu leading the entourage.

"In the process, 15 vehicles in our convoy were destroyed while several people were also injured during the attack."

He explained that he decided to halt his campaign billed to hold at Ayegunle in Oba Akoko due to the attack and in order to avoid bloodshed.

Jegede said the PDP was in Oba Akoko town after the party got approval from the Commissioner of Police for the campaign to proceed.

The PDP candidate added that the attack on his convoy had been reported to the state's Commissioner of Police and Director of the Department of State Services.

He added, "This was a clear case of attempt on human life. We never believe that we would come this low in Ondo State and I personally haven't seen this type of desperation in my life.

"If anything happens to me or any of our people in this state, I call on the public to know who to hold responsible for it.

"But again, we would defend ourselves. It is not only important but imperative that we defend ourselves in this process."

He, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately investigate the attack on his convoy and bring the perpetrators to book.