Bandits Kill Father, Abduct Son In Katsina

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2020

Some gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday shot and killed one Alhaji Muntari Mai Yadi before kidnapping his son, Usman, at Yankara town under Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Sources said that the incident occurred at about 11:00pm.

A son of the deceased, Younusa Mukhar Yankara, in a Facebook post confirmed the incident.

He said, "It has happened: Thieves have killed my father, Alhaji Muntari Mai Yadi, and they have shielded my brother Usman.

"From God we are and to Him we shall return. Thieves came in our house and killed my father and went with my brother usman and answered my phone with my motorcycle key plastic.

"At 11:00pm they came in. The soldiers brought to Faskari are not useful. God is enough for us to forgive this government, may God forgive my father.”

The victim was laid to rest on Tuesday according to Islamic rites at his residence.

SaharaReporters, New York

