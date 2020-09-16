BREAKING: Akeredolu, Jegede Supporters Clash In Ondo

There was apprehension at Oba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State following a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the October governorship election.

Supporters of the incumbent governor and candidate of the APC, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, engaged in a gun battle in the town.

Youths and supporters of both parties sustained injuries, while motorists scampered to safety as vehicles were vandalised in the heat of the confrontation.

Samuel Fasua, Head, Media Research of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, alleged that the PDP candidate was presently being held hostage inside the palace of the monarch of the community by APC supporters.

He said, “No fewer than five persons sustained varying degrees of injuries Today, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, when, quite unexpectedly, the convoy of Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stormed Oba-Akoko in Akoko South-West and started attacking the campaign team of Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the PDP governorship flagbearer.

“As at now, no fewer than three vehicles in the convoy of Jegede have been badly damaged, while Jegede himself is being held hostage inside the palace of the monarch of Oba-the Oloba, by gun-totting hoodlums suspected to be agents of the governor.

“Curiously, Akeredolu was sighted inside he convoy while the attacks lasted, while police operatives in the location simply vascillated and looked on in the face of the orgies of madness.

“In the last five days too, there have been series of attacks on PDP supporters in Aiyede-Ogbese community in Akure North LGA, leading to machete and gun attacks and the burning of at least two houses of PDP members.”

But the APC in a statement by Olabode Olatunde, spokesperson for the Akeredolu campaign committee, alleged that the governor was on his campaign train to Ikare-Akoko when the PDP struck and attacked them.

He said, “Hoodlums loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, on Wednesday attacked the convoy of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), at Oba Akoko in Akoko southwest local government area of the state.

“Governor Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress campaign train was on the way to Ikare-Akoko in continuation of the local government campaign rally when the PDP struck and attacked the convoy of the campaign train.

“The branded campaign vehicle donated to Akeredolu campaign by Ambassador Sola Iji has been set ablaze by the PDP hoodlums. The driver of the vehicle sustained bodily injury and now receiving treatment at a government hospital.”