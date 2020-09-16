Buhari Inherited Terribly Divided Country From Jonathan, Presidency Replies Soyinka

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that the President inherited a terribly divided country from his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, in 2015.

Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday, Adesina described Nigeria as an inconvenient amalgamation, which has always been divided.

He was reacting to comments made by Wole Soyinka, playwright and Nobel laureate, who said that Nigeria was more divided than ever before.

The President’s spokesperson said in a country of 200 million people, it would be impossible for everyone to agree and perceive things the same way.

He said, “Nigeria had always been divided right from amalgamation in 1914. Nigeria is an inconvenient amalgamation but we have kept at it and we have worked at it.

“And I tell you that there is no time in the history of this country that the country was not divided. But then, we have kept at it and we are trying to make it work.

“As at 2015 when President Buhari came, Nigeria was terribly divided; divided along ethnic, religious and political lines; divided along language; divided hopelessly and terribly.”

The President’s aide said in 2015, Soyinka did not support Buhari but only tagged him as slightly better than Jonathan.