Buhari Inherited Terribly Divided Country From Jonathan, Presidency Replies Soyinka

Adesina described Nigeria as an inconvenient amalgamation, which has always been divided.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2020

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that the President inherited a terribly divided country from his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, in 2015.

Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday, Adesina described Nigeria as an inconvenient amalgamation, which has always been divided.

He was reacting to comments made by Wole Soyinka, playwright and Nobel laureate, who said that Nigeria was more divided than ever before.

See Also Politics Soyinka Slams President Buhari, Says Nigeria Divided Like Never Before Under Him 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The President’s spokesperson said in a country of 200 million people, it would be impossible for everyone to agree and perceive things the same way.

He said, “Nigeria had always been divided right from amalgamation in 1914. Nigeria is an inconvenient amalgamation but we have kept at it and we have worked at it.

“And I tell you that there is no time in the history of this country that the country was not divided. But then, we have kept at it and we are trying to make it work.

“As at 2015 when President Buhari came, Nigeria was terribly divided; divided along ethnic, religious and political lines; divided along language; divided hopelessly and terribly.”

The President’s aide said in 2015, Soyinka did not support Buhari but only tagged him as slightly better than Jonathan.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Names Minister Of Labour, Ngige’s Cousin Convicted For Drug Violations In United State As Job Creation Committee Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 10,000 Nigerians Sign Petition Asking UK, EU To Place Travel Ban On El-Rufai, Family, Over Southern Kaduna Killings
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics NDDC Probe: Akpabio Recants, Meets National Assembly Clerk, Panel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Katsina Government Woos Bandits With Houses, Market Stalls
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Akeredolu, Jegede Supporters Clash In Ondo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Law Firm Volunteers To Assist Kano Government In Ensuring Killing Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Against Prophet Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Names Minister Of Labour, Ngige’s Cousin Convicted For Drug Violations In United State As Job Creation Committee Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 10,000 Nigerians Sign Petition Asking UK, EU To Place Travel Ban On El-Rufai, Family, Over Southern Kaduna Killings
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections UK To Prosecute Politicians Who Perpetrate Violence In Edo, Ondo Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics NDDC Probe: Akpabio Recants, Meets National Assembly Clerk, Panel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Katsina Government Woos Bandits With Houses, Market Stalls
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Akeredolu, Jegede Supporters Clash In Ondo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka Slams President Buhari, Says Nigeria Divided Like Never Before Under Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Police Arrest Okowa's 'Notorious' Aide Over Supremacy Tussle With Another Appointee
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Sunday Igboho: An Intractable Revolutionary By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Abduct DSS Operative, Demand N100m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad