Law Firm Volunteers To Assist Kano Government In Ensuring Killing Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Against Prophet Mohammed

The law firm in a letter to the Kano State Attorney-General said it was acting on behalf of one Muhammed Lawal Gusau, who noted that he desired to render a “selfless service towards the advancement and upliftment of the goals and ideals of Islam in all positive spheres”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2020

A Zamfara State law firm, Abubakar A. Ashat & Co, has volunteered to assist Kano State Government in prosecuting and ensuring the killing of Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician alleged to have produced a song deemed to be blasphemous against Prophet Mohammed.

The law firm in a letter to the Kano State Attorney-General said it was acting on behalf of one Muhammed Lawal Gusau, who noted that he desired to render a “selfless service towards the advancement and upliftment of the goals and ideals of Islam in all positive spheres”.

Gusua stated that he was ready to dedicate all resources to ensure that the musician was hanged for blasphemy.

The law firm also condemned Fakhrriyya Hashim, a Muslim, who spoke against the death sentence of the musician.

“Our client in the discharge of his duties/obligations felt the need to provide/render support to the office of the Honorable Attorney-General morally and or in other spheres to ensure that the judgment is affirmed by Appeal Court.

“Our client desires that Yahaya Shariff-Aminu goes to the gallows in accordance with Islamic injunctions,” the law firm said.

Hashim has been receiving death threats from Muslim, who are apologetic to Sharia law.

She said her family members, who live in Kano, are being harassed.

Sharif-Aminu, aged 22, was on August 10, 2020 sentenced to death for committing blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam in a song he circulated via WhatsApp.

He was accused of committing the offence in March 2020 after which protesters burnt down his family house.

Appealing the death sentence in a suit filed on Thursday at the Kano State High Court by his lawyer, Kola Alapini, Sharif-Aminu said he was dissatisfied with the judgment of the Sharia court.

He described the Kano State Penal Law 2000 as unconstitutional, null and void, having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended and has violated the Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights respectively.

 

See Also Human Rights Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Chained In Underground Cell At Kano Prison, Denied Access To Lawyer, Family 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Justice Salami Ordered DSS To Throw Us Out, Put Our Colleague In Cell Inside Presidential Villa, Magu’s Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Moves To Confiscate £117m Properties Linked To Ex-convict And Former Delta Governor, Ibori
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Breaking News Killer Wife Maryam Sanda Hires Senior Lawyer JB Daudu Himself Accused Of Abusing His Late Wife
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Fails To Arraign Dismissed Justice Yunusa Mohammed Nasir For Bribery
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Exclusive Court Stops Inspector General Of Police From Aiding Cash-strapped Emeka Offor To Sell Late Wife's Assets
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Jumoke Akinjide, Two Others In Lagos Federal High Court
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Names Minister Of Labour, Ngige’s Cousin Convicted For Drug Violations In United State As Job Creation Committee Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Abduct DSS Operative, Demand N100m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NDDC Probe: Akpabio Recants, Meets National Assembly Clerk, Panel
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Sunday Igboho: An Intractable Revolutionary By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Inherited Terribly Divided Country From Jonathan, Presidency Replies Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 10,000 Nigerians Sign Petition Asking UK, EU To Place Travel Ban On El-Rufai, Family, Over Southern Kaduna Killings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police #EndSARS: Stop Murderous Officers Or Face Nationwide Revolt, Nigerians Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Asked To Pay N356,000 Fine Over Failure To Do COVID-19 Repeat Test On Arrival
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Fears As Gunmen Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Twice On Monday, Government Claims It Was ‘Stone Throwers’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections UK To Prosecute Politicians Who Perpetrate Violence In Edo, Ondo Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Akeredolu, Jegede Supporters Clash In Ondo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad