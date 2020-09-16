Law Firm Volunteers To Assist Kano Government In Ensuring Killing Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Against Prophet Mohammed

A Zamfara State law firm, Abubakar A. Ashat & Co, has volunteered to assist Kano State Government in prosecuting and ensuring the killing of Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician alleged to have produced a song deemed to be blasphemous against Prophet Mohammed.

The law firm in a letter to the Kano State Attorney-General said it was acting on behalf of one Muhammed Lawal Gusau, who noted that he desired to render a “selfless service towards the advancement and upliftment of the goals and ideals of Islam in all positive spheres”.

Gusua stated that he was ready to dedicate all resources to ensure that the musician was hanged for blasphemy.

The law firm also condemned Fakhrriyya Hashim, a Muslim, who spoke against the death sentence of the musician.

“Our client in the discharge of his duties/obligations felt the need to provide/render support to the office of the Honorable Attorney-General morally and or in other spheres to ensure that the judgment is affirmed by Appeal Court.

“Our client desires that Yahaya Shariff-Aminu goes to the gallows in accordance with Islamic injunctions,” the law firm said.

Hashim has been receiving death threats from Muslim, who are apologetic to Sharia law.

She said her family members, who live in Kano, are being harassed.

Sharif-Aminu, aged 22, was on August 10, 2020 sentenced to death for committing blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam in a song he circulated via WhatsApp.

He was accused of committing the offence in March 2020 after which protesters burnt down his family house.

Appealing the death sentence in a suit filed on Thursday at the Kano State High Court by his lawyer, Kola Alapini, Sharif-Aminu said he was dissatisfied with the judgment of the Sharia court.

He described the Kano State Penal Law 2000 as unconstitutional, null and void, having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended and has violated the Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights respectively.

