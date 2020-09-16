Ogun Workers Begin Strike Over Minimum Wage, Others

Workers in Ogun State have commenced a one-week warning strike over the inability of the state government to implement the N30,000 minimum wage.

The workers, under the aegis of Organised Labour in the state, said their colleagues in the state and local government civil/public service would proceed on the warning strike from midnight of Tuesday 15th September, 2020.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Acting Chairman of Trade Union Congress, Akeem Lasisi, his counterpart in the Nigeria Labour Congress, Bankole Emmanuel, and Chairman, Joint National Congress, Folorunsho Olanrewaju.

The statement said that the warning strike, which is to last for an initial period of one week, might become indefinite if government refuses to yield to their demands.

Some of the workers’ demand include the abolition of the pension reform bill; payment of outstanding gratuities; payment of an outstanding six-year leave allowances, three-year promotion and 134 months unpaid pension.