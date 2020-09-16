One Killed As Gunmen Abduct Former US Army Personnel In Ekiti State

The hoodlums also abducted a retired United States military officer, Jide Ijadare, and one other person.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2020

Suspected gunmen on Tuesday unleashed terror at Ijan Ekiti under Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State, killing a security guard. 

The hoodlums also abducted a retired United States military officer, Jide Ijadare, and one other person. 

Residents told journalists that Ijadare, a native of Ijan, was abducted at his oil-producing factory. 

The incident came less than 48 hours after gunmen killed David Jejelowo, Director of Administration at Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission. 

An eyewitness said that the assailants invaded the town in a commando-style. 

He said the gunmen numbering about seven came in a saloon car and shot an employee of Ijadare before he was taken away. 

"The gunmen came into the factory and started shooting at people before they kidnapped Major Ijadare into their vehicle," the source said.

Police spokesperson in Ekiti, Mr Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the inciddnt, said the attack occurred around 2:00pm, noting that one person was killed in the process. 

He explained that officers from the command have been given the task to rescue the former US military officer and the other victims. 

"Our men are currently inside the bush combing everywhere and they currency working with the hunters to ensure the safe release of the victims," he said.

