AAC Intensifies Mobilisation For October 1 Mass Protest

In a zoom meeting widely attended by state organs and leaders of the party on Wednesday, extensive deliberations were made on possible ways to strengthen activities ahead of the national protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2020

National Chairman of the African Action Congress, Mr Omoyele Sowore, has admonished all state chairpersons of the party to intensify mobilisation towards the October 1 mass protest.

Far-reaching resolutions were made on the imperative to sensitise and mobilise the Nigerian people against the hike in fuel price, electricity tariff, insecurity, human rights abuses, among other issues.

The party restated its commitment to pursue rigorously all demands
of the #Revolution campaign until the country became a place that works for all.

Sowore said, “Go all out and don’t be afraid. Having spent five months in detention, I came out and I am still here. Our comrades in Lagos, Osun, Kano and other parts of the country were detained and they have become more courageous than ever. They saw the system for what it is: rotten.”

Sowore applauded the efforts made so far by the state chairpersons, revealing that the AAC now commanded huge respect among Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.  

