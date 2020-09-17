BREAKING: Colonel Yabaji Orders Renewed Hostility On Soldier Who Criticised Buratai

Colonel Yabaji, head of the military base, 8th Division, Sokoto, has ordered all soldiers under his command to unleash terror on Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini, the soldier, who criticised Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in a viral video.

Yabaji ordered renewed hostility on Idakpini on Thursday when he assembled soldiers within the base for a public address.

Yabaji said Idakpini was recalcitrant and authorities from above had ordered him to unleash more terror on the vmsoldier.

In 2017, a Lance Corporal, Benjamin Collins, was similarly tortured by three senior officers at the Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja, leading to his death.

The Nigerian Army is notorious for extrajudicial violence and disregard for legal process or the supervision of a court or tribunal in meting out punishment to alleged offenders.

An Abuja Federal High Court had mandated the Chief of Army Staff and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to grant Idakpini immediate access to his lawyer and family since July 22, 2020 after human rights lawyer, Mr Tope Akinyode, argued an ex parte motion before the court.'

The army has repeatedly denied Idakpini access to his lawyer and family despite the court order.

Malami, who has also refused to honour the court order in respect of Idakpini's case, was recently made a Life Bencher, making him become part of the body of benchers, which is saddled with the responsibility of regulating the legal profession and sanctioning unethical conducts.

The President Muhamamdu Buhari administration has shown disdain for court orders, rule of law, democracy and free speech.

In August 2018, President Buhari, who is a retired military general, told a gathering of lawyers that the rule of law was subject to national security.