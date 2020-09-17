CSO Launches Document To Tackle Fake News, Hate Speech Without Violating Citizens' Rights

A non-governmental organisation, Center for Liberty, has launched an alternative democratic solution to tackle fake news and hate speech without violating citizens’ rights to freedom of expression in the country.

The group said the proposed democratic solution was capable of combating the problem of fake news published on the Internet from anywhere in the world.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja during the public presentation of the documents, Co-Convener of the group, Adebayo Raphael, said there was need to employ democratic and civilised approach in dealing with fake news.

He called for the creation of rebuttal unit to counter false publications emanating from social media platforms.

He said, "The government should form a Rapid Response Unit charged with the responsibility and duty of countering fake news.

"This unit will, among other things, be saddled with creating a website for rating news platforms and mediums of disseminating information; publishing rebuttals to inaccurate information, and proving beyond reasonable doubt the reliability and trustworthiness – or otherwise of any public information so that the public may know what is true, verifiable and reliable.

"The government can partner civil society organisations in coming up with media literacy initiatives that will help amplify awareness and equally educate the citizens on fake news and how to be better communicators."

The group also called on the Nigerian Government to work with social media companies by providing verified, credible and authentic information against fake news and false publications to enable these companies to flag down false statements and fake news.

According to Adebayo, in order to stem the m spread of false statements, false declarations and harmful contents, the UK Government set up a rapid response unit within the cabinet office to work with social media firms to remove fake news and harmful contents from their platforms.

"The unit works to knock down misinformation and disinformation which undermines genuine information and expert information very quickly," he added.

CFL therefore called for the withdrawal of social media bill, adding that it was unfit for a democratic country like Nigeria.