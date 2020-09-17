EXCLUSIVE: Top INEC Officials, Security Agents On US Visa Ban List, Governor Akeredolu Placed On Watch List

Families of some Nigerian politicians are among those affected by the latest US sanction, which will also see to the deportation of their children and spouses already domiciled in America soon.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2020

Top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security operatives are among notable Nigerians slammed with a visa ban by the United States Government, SaharaRepoters has learnt.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is on the watchlist of the US Government and could be slammed with a visa ban as well before or after the October 10 governorship poll in the state.

SaharaReporters recall that the US Government had on Monday said it imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians involved in undermining democracy during the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo states elections.

Those affected by the latest visa ban have received notification by email and or text messages, it was learnt.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that a former governor of Edo State and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, are also among those affected by the sanction.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna on the other hand had his own visa ban extended after being banned from entering the US since 2010 over a graft case.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

