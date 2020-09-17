Gani Adams Raises The Alarm Over Influx Of Terrorists Into Oyo Communities, Other South-West States

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has raised the alarm over the influx of terrorists into the Kishi area of Oyo State.

Adams said the terrorists have also taken over the old Oyo National Park, noting that their invasion posed a great danger to the security of the South-West region.

He disclosed this in a statement by his media aide, Mr Kehinde Aderemi.

Apart from threatening the peace of the community, Adams alleged that the armed group had started kidnapping residents for ransom in the region.

He said, "I have received numerous reports from Kishi, North-West of Oyo State and these range from ceaseless kidnapping, rape and a threat to the lives of Yoruba people in the Oke Ogun area with Kishi as the present hub of terrorist attacks.

"The records are there. The recent intelligence report from Kishi is too frightening because terrorists have taken over the area with the number of victims growing by the day.

"We need to react to these senseless killings because of the timing and exigencies. I have sent the report to the Oyo State governor, Eng. Seyi Makinde.

"I have also alerted the Director-General of Amotekun in Oyo State. I have also informed the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, through a message to Alaafin's Personal Assistant, and I have informed the Okere of Saki."

While noting that it was his responsibility to alert security agencies of such threat, Adams said he decided to raise the alarm because the region was becoming a den for armed bandits and terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

He warned that if the criminal activities of the group was not quickly curbed, the South-West might be sitting on a keg of gun powder.

"The Aare in Council had earlier raised the alarm on the infiltration of terrorists and killer Fulani herdsmen in the region.

"Over 500 power bikes and assorted armour belonging to the terrorists have been physically sighted along the abandoned Lusada route moving towards Sokoto, from Igbo Ora in Oyo State.

"With the present situation, I think there is an urgent need for the state government to address the spate of insecurity in the area.

"We are ready to support the government in keeping the terrorists at bay with the approval of the Oyo State Government and other relevant security agencies."

Adams promised to mobilise all Yoruba interest groups to join hands with the security agencies to flush out the criminals, who have also been invading the state's forest reserve and national park.