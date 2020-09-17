Gani Adams Raises The Alarm Over Influx Of Terrorists Into Oyo Communities, Other South-West States

Adams said the terrorists have also taken over the old Oyo National Park, noting that their invasion posed a great danger to the security of the South-West region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2020

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has raised the alarm over the influx of terrorists into the Kishi area of Oyo State. 

Adams said the terrorists have also taken over the old Oyo National Park, noting that their invasion posed a great danger to the security of the South-West region. 

He disclosed this in a statement by his media aide, Mr Kehinde Aderemi. 

Gani Adams

Apart from threatening the peace of the community, Adams alleged that the armed group had started kidnapping residents for ransom in the region.

He said, "I have received numerous reports from Kishi, North-West of Oyo State and these range from ceaseless kidnapping, rape and a threat to the lives of Yoruba people in the Oke Ogun area with Kishi as the present hub of terrorist attacks.

"The records are there. The recent intelligence report from Kishi is too frightening because terrorists have taken over the area with the number of victims growing by the day. 

"We need to react to these senseless killings because of the timing and exigencies. I have sent the report to the Oyo State governor, Eng. Seyi Makinde. 

"I have also alerted the Director-General of Amotekun in Oyo State. I have also informed the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, through a message to Alaafin's Personal Assistant, and I have informed the Okere of Saki."

While noting that it was his responsibility to alert security agencies of such threat, Adams said he decided to raise the alarm because the region was becoming a den for armed bandits and terrorists masquerading as herdsmen. 

He warned that if the criminal activities of the group was not quickly curbed, the South-West might be sitting on a keg of gun powder. 

"The Aare in Council had earlier raised the alarm on the infiltration of terrorists and killer Fulani herdsmen in the region.

"Over 500 power bikes and assorted armour belonging to the terrorists have been physically sighted along the abandoned Lusada route moving towards Sokoto, from Igbo Ora in Oyo State.

"With the present situation, I think there is an urgent need for the state government to address the spate of insecurity in the area. 

"We are ready to support the government in keeping the terrorists at bay with the approval of the Oyo State Government and other relevant security agencies."

Adams promised to mobilise all Yoruba interest groups to join hands with the security agencies to flush out the criminals, who have also been invading the state's forest reserve and national park.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Ex-UK Prime Minister, Cameron, Reveals Why Jonathan Prevented Them From Rescuing Chibok Girls
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: What We Must Do By Dibo Edet Asuquo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram And The West’s Intervention By Kola Ibrahim
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Where Is Our Humanity? By Usman Shamaki
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion With Due Respect, Prof Soyinka: The Ecumenical Spirit
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Terrorism JTF Denies Presence Of Boko Haram Insurgents In Bayelsa
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Law Firm Volunteers To Assist Kano Government In Ensuring Killing Of Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Against Prophet Mohammed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina Concocts Salacious Lies In Defense Of Dictator Muhammadu Buhari By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: You're Not A Democrat, Angry Nigerians Tell Tinubu Over Attack On Obaseki
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Names Minister Of Labour, Ngige’s Cousin Convicted For Drug Violations In United State As Job Creation Committee Chairman
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Inherited Terribly Divided Country From Jonathan, Presidency Replies Soyinka
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Calls For Speedy Passage of Electoral Act, Tasks Youth, Politicians on Awareness
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Femi Fani-Kayode’s Fourth Marriage Explodes Over Domestic Violence
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Politics AAC Intensifies Mobilisation For October 1 Mass Protest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Visitation Panel Submits Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Failed State? By Abdullateef Ishowo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Whoever Wins Between Obaseki And Ize-Iyamu, Godfatherism Will Still Dog Edo By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad