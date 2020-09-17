Imo Government Waste Scarce State Resources On BBNaija Housemate, Ozo

The plan is being orchestrated by Bobby Micheal, Special Adviser, and Chinonye Agogbuo, Senior Special Assistant to Imo State governor on Entertainment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2020

Despite owing pensioners in the state, the Imo State Government has concluded plans to waste millions of naira in its bid to draw support for Ozoemena "Ozo" Chukwu, one of the contestants currently competing in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality show.

L-R: Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma; BBNaija Housemate, Ozo.L-R: Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma; BBNaija Housemate, Ozo.

Bobby and Agogbuo had earlier taken to their social media accounts to declare their support for the housemate, who they claimed was representing the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the duo was at Bongo Centre, Owerri, on Tuesday to share recharge cards worth thousands of naira to those who will be voting for Ozo.

“He’s our son. We must support him. Recharge cards to vote for him to be distributed today, 10am at Bongo Centre,” Agogbuo posted on Facebook.

 

 Lady Upset About Time And Money Nigerians Waste On BBNaija WATCH VIDEO: Lady Upset About Time And Money Nigerians Waste On BBNaija

SaharaReporters, New York

Exclusive CBN Governor, Emefiele, In Import Duty Scandal, Offers Waiver To Family Member Against President Buhari’s Directive
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
