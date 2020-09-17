Wake Babalakin Resigns As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor

His resignation came few hours after the Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to look into the affairs of the university submitted its report to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2020

The University of Lagos Pro-Chancellor, Wale Babalakin (SAN), has resigned from his position at the institution.

His resignation came few hours after the Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to look into the affairs of the university submitted its report to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.

Babalakin in his resignation letter addressed to the Education Minister and copied to President Muhammadu Buhari said there were too many vested interests in the UNILAG leadership issue.

Wale Babalakin

He thanked Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Pro-Chancellor from May 2017.

Babalakin insisted that the membership of the panel was inappropriate.

“How can a committee of Vice Chancellors determine the culpability or otherwise of the actions of a Pro-Chancellor and a Governing Council? On the face of it, it is simply wrong! Furthermore, the Vice Chancellors on the panel were drawn from relatively smaller universities who are not likely to have a comprehensive understanding of the procedure contained in the University of Lagos Act (as amended).

“Even Vice Chancellors of state universities were included. As Chairman of the Federal Government negotiation team, I know the challenges faced with the administration of state universities. I only appeared before the panel out of my very great respect for you, sir. My training as a lawyer revealed to me very clearly, that the panel was inappropriate for the assignment.

“During my appearance, I made it very clear that I was appearing in protest and the panel, as constituted, could not determine the issues before it. The active participation of the staff of the Ministry of Education in the panel and their contributions throughout the sittings especially the hounding of witnesses who came to testify against the Vice Chancellor was enough to show very clearly that the technocrats in the ministry had a defined agenda,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education UNILAG Visitation Panel Submits Report
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Renowned Student Activist Segun Okeowo Buried
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Police Foil ASUU Strike Rally In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Students march nationwide against law school fees
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Education University Of Lagos Officials Announce Reversal Of Student Fees Amid Continued Protests
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Tuition Stalemate: Lagos State Government Reverts To Old Fees
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal Femi Fani-Kayode’s Fourth Marriage Explodes Over Domestic Violence
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina Concocts Salacious Lies In Defense Of Dictator Muhammadu Buhari By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: You're Not A Democrat, Angry Nigerians Tell Tinubu Over Attack On Obaseki
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency PHOTONEWS: Bandits Kill Divisional Police Officer And Deputy Superintendent Of Police In Tangaza Local Government Area In Sokoto State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Top INEC Officials, Security Agents On US Visa Ban List, Governor Akeredolu Placed On Watch List
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Imo Government Waste Scarce State Resources On BBNaija Housemate, Ozo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Divisional Police Officer, Inspector, Abduct Women In Sokoto
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Terrorism Gani Adams Raises The Alarm Over Influx Of Terrorists Into Oyo Communities, Other South-West States
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Visitation Panel Submits Report
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Calls For Speedy Passage of Electoral Act, Tasks Youth, Politicians on Awareness
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: A Veritable Comedian By Fisan Bankale
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad