Buhari’s Appointee Convicted For Drug Violations In United State Denies Allegation, Says ‘Village People’ After His Success

Igbonwa claimed that the allegation was from 'village people' not happy with his success.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

Franklin Uzo lgbonwa, Chairman of Anambra State Selection Committee of the Nigerian Government Extended Special Public Works Programme, has denied being an ex-convict.

Igbonwa in a letter dated September 17, 2020 to SaharaReporters said the allegations against him was false.

President Muhammadu Buhari.

Igbonwa claimed that the allegation was from 'village people' not happy with his success.

He said, “This is village politics, nothing more. 

“There is no iota of truth in the.claim. 

I’m not an ex-convict. I’m not known to be a front or surrogate being used by anybody or Senator Ngige to siphon any fund, let alone public funds and/or corner ‘juicy’ contracts in the Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as other parastatals and ministries. I’m neither under any indictment nor declared wanted anywhere in the world to best of my knowledge and belief. 

“My wife and I are 100 per cent owners of Olde English Hotels and Suites which I completed in October 2006. I’m not a front for Senator Ngige or anybody living or dead."

SaharaReporters had reported how Igbonwa was indicted by a United States federal grand jury and convicted in 1990 for drug violations.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison on two count charges, the sentences to run concurrently, and 10 years of supervised release, court documents seen by the newspaper read.

Igbonwa was also accused in 1989 by the US Immigration and Naturalisation Service of sham marriage, thereby denying him permanent resident status.

The Immigration and Naturalisation Service adjusted Igbonwa's status to that of conditional permanent resident in 1987 following his marriage to a United States citizen. 

In 1989, Igbonwa petitioned to remove the conditional element of his immigration status. 

INS denied his petition on November 29, 1989, when the agency determined that his marriage was a sham entered into solely for the purpose of securing permanent resident status. 

INS began proceedings to terminate his conditional permanent resident status in 1990, but these proceedings were administratively halted on March 8, 1990 due to Igbonwa's incarceration on narcotics offenses.

He has, however, denied the allegations, blaming his detractors for trying to pull him down.

 

See Also Politics Buhari Names Minister Of Labour, Ngige’s Cousin Convicted For Drug Violations In United State As Job Creation Committee Chairman 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Scandal Femi Fani-Kayode’s Fourth Marriage Explodes Over Domestic Violence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Apologises Over Controversial New Registration Order For Bank Account Holders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage As Nigeria’s Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Uses Passenger Jet For Flood Assessment In Niger State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Imo Government Waste Scarce State Resources On BBNaija Housemate, Ozo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Top INEC Officials, Security Agents On US Visa Ban List, Governor Akeredolu Placed On Watch List
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Scandal Femi Fani-Kayode’s Fourth Marriage Explodes Over Domestic Violence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Commits Suicide, Leaves Letter For Wife
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Apologises Over Controversial New Registration Order For Bank Account Holders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage As Nigeria’s Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Uses Passenger Jet For Flood Assessment In Niger State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Imo Government Waste Scarce State Resources On BBNaija Housemate, Ozo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Top INEC Officials, Security Agents On US Visa Ban List, Governor Akeredolu Placed On Watch List
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech Man Who Sponsored Law Firm To Assist Kano Government In Prosecuting Musician Threatens To Kill UK-based Nigerian Woman For Opposing Blasphemy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics My Visa Ban Unacceptable, Yahaya Bello Tells US Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business Transcorp Hilton Reduces Staff By 40 Per Cent Over COVID-19 Losses
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Soldiers, Police In Show Of Force, Gridlock Grounds Benin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Trade World Trade Organisation Screens Out Three Candidates, Okonjo-Iweala Still In Race
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad