Concerned Nigerians Group Condemn Harassment Of Wike, Other PDP Leaders Ahead Of Governorship Election In Edo

The Concerned Nigerians group has frowned against the harassment of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other Peoples Democratic Party leaders in Benin, Edo State, ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Armed security personnel had laid siege to the hotel where Wike and other PDP stalwarts are lodged in a move designed to curb their movement within Edo especially as Saturday's election was set to be held.

The development attracted criticisms from Nigerians, who described it as a ploy by the All Progressives Congress-controlled Federal Government to rig the poll in favour of the party and its candidate during the exercise.

See Also Elections Policemen Lay Siege To Rivers Governor, Wike’s Hotel In Benin, PDP Raises Alarm

In a statement Comrade Deji Adeyanju, Convener of the group, said, "We condemn in its entirety the siege by soldiers and police officers at the hotel of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and other PDP leaders in Benin ahead of the gubernatorial elections tomorrow.

"It’s instructive to note that there are currently six APC governors in Edo State and the entire National Working Committee of the party is there with their National Chairman. What the Inspector-General of Police and other security heads are doing by harassing Wike and other key opposition leaders tonight in Benin is election interference. The international community should take note. Governor Wike has every reason to be in Edo State for the election because he is the DG of the PDP campaign. He may even serve as a polling unit, ward, LGA or state agent for his party tomorrow.

"To give undue advantage to the APC and begin clampdown on the PDP is rigging and stands condemned. The security agencies should be neutral to ensure free, fair and credible polls tomorrow. President Buhari must decide if he wants this democracy to continue or he wants to declare full military rule. He should put an end to fraudulent elections."