Delta Assembly Quizzes College Of Education Provost Over Building Of Two Toilets With N36m

Delta State House of Assembly on Wednesday summoned the state's College of Education Provost, Warri, Mary Edema, over the building of two toilets in the institution at the cost of N36m.

The provost had allegedly used the said amount to build the two toilets in the institution despite the project being funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

The summon, which was at the instance of the state's House of Assembly Committee on Education, held Wednesday at the premises of the Assembly complex and was attended by the Commissioner for Higher Education, the institution's governing council and few management staff of the school.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the investigation sitting, which lasted over an hour with few questions from the committee members, ended with pleasantries and laughter among attendees.

When asked the outcome of the meeting with the provost of the college over the scandal, the House Committee Chairman on Education and member representing Ndokwa-West, Charles Emetulu, who was apparently protecting the provost, said she was not summoned.

He said, "We didn't hold a meeting with the provost, we held a meeting with the governing council, the Ministry of Higher Education and the provost. That was the meeting that we held.

"The committee called for the meeting to know where the project came from and who awarded it. Nothing happened outside TETFUND concerning that project. The purpose of the meeting was to get to the bottom of the story alleging the building of two toilets with N36m by the provost and we made some findings which indicates that the story is not exactly the true position of things.

"This committee never voted any such money in this year's budget or that of 2017 where that job was awarded. The committee is satisfied with our findings concerning the scandal. We were not investigating corruption in the school but were only concerned why is a scandal coming out from the school."

Speaking in confidence to our correspondent, a staff of the institution described the committee's investigation meeting with the provost of the college and her team as a ploy to exonerate her.

"The N36m deal was struck between the provost and TETFUND. Let EFCC and ICPC step into the matter now and you will be shocked of the kind of can of worms that will be exposed.

"Some of us know that the corruption in NDDC and NNPC is a child's play when compared to what is going on in TETFUND. TETFUND is corruption itself but our provost can never be exonerated in the N36m toilet scandal. Because it was a deal struck together. I repeat, let the EFCC and ICPC move into the matter and you will see what will happen. So many people will go to jail," the staff said.